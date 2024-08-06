Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Want to know when the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 5 release date is? With the show being a little late to start than some of the other summer offerings, we’re a little behind in episode count, but that’s no issue if you’re staying up to date with it.

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 5 release date is August 10th. For anyone’s who’s caught the first four episodes, we can all agree that the concept is very much the star of this anime so far. It’s not to say that the characters aren’t interesting, but they are a little cliche in most cases. However, the idea of being effectively isekai’d into your own world from a different timeline is really fascinating, and we’re enjoying watching it play out.

What Happened in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 4?

While things looked briefly bleak for the demonic hero Vanessa in Episode 4, she managed to overcome the issue by going Super Saiyan and seemingly obliterating the strange robotic entity that was attacking her. With that out fo the way, it meant the Kai and Rinne had to fend for themselves once more. This leads to Rinne seemingly warping into a beastly form, meaning she may well be a fusion of all of the races in this world.

Eventually, Kai gets involved once more, and through the power of teamwork, the two beat Vanessa. Vanessa explains that there’s a forbidden code in the world that is important but troublesome and that Kai should hunt it down. We then see Kai and the rest of the humans celebrating and a brief glimpse of what might be Rinne’s memories from her original world. We’ll find out more when Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 5 hits Crunchyroll.

