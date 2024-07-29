Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

The anime might be about forgetfulness, but we have the release date for episode 4 of Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World if you need something to jog your memory. If you want to know when to watch the episode, all you have to do is read on.

When Does Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 4 Release?

Episode 4 of Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World will release on August 3rd. This alternate universe-style anime has been an interesting one to watch so far. The concept is pretty cool, and the way it’s handling things (while a little chosen one-y) is fun to watch. Also, it has gunblades, and that can only be a good thing.

What Happens In Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 3?

Episode 3 kicks off with the humans preparing to head out and get to fighting. They have the power of armored vehicles on their side and are aiming to defeat Vanessa in the upcoming battle. The demons appear on the battlefield, ready to throw down, and despite expecting an easy victory, quickly fall prey to Kai and his friends. Kai and his group manage to break through further, and after sneaking around a bit, come across a more powerful demon, and Rinne has to fight.

Kai leaves things to her and pushes on, eventually coming to the throne of Vanessa, the Dark Empress. While everyone else fights, Kai talks to Vanessa. Doing so seems to trigger something within Vanessa. It seems that some people are aware of the previous version of the world, and perhaps the change to the world was a ploy by the other species. We then see the strange cyborg from a couple of episodes ago, as it attempts to remove Vanessa from the world.

That leads us into the events coming this week though, so we’ll see what happens next on Crunchyroll.

