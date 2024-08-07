Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Are you looking for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6 release date? Of course, you are; otherwise, you wouldn’t be here reading an article about it. So, let’s hop to it and get you sorted with everything you need to know.

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6 release date is August 11. You’ll be able to catch up with everybody’s favorite group of ragtag adventurers then. Well, look, there are actually a lot of ragtag adventure groups out there, and even if we narrow it down to those with magic, the field is still a little overrepresented. Anyway, if you want to watch the next episode when it launches, you already have what you need. If you want a recap of what happened last time though, then read on.

What Happened in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 5?

Episode 5 kicks off with us seeing that Touka is apparently suffering from a mild case of possession, which is bad. The story this week is basically split between this story and the fight between Natsu and Mercphobia, with Natsu having to make a really tough decision in order to try to save the city of Ermina. It’s tough stuff, but it’s also nice that this episode seems to be interested in other characters.

It turns out that Touka actually came to Fairy Tail to try to get separated from the White Mage, who has taken up residence in her body. That’s not ideal at all, and the episode ends with the White Mage having a nice afternoon tea and seemingly having beaten the whole of the Fairy Tail guild. We’ll find out what happens next when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6 drops on Crunchyroll.

