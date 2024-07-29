Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 5 release date is contained within this very article. You don’t have to go anywhere else, and why would you want to anyway? So, let’s get stuck in things and deliver to you the answers you crave.

Te Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 5 release date is August 4. It’s odd to be revisiting the world of Fairy Tail again, but for fans of the original series, it’s a good time to be in the world of anime. The first few episodes have been interesting and are telling a few different stories all at the same time. Of course, things are still mostly focussed on Natsu, though, so let’s chat about what happened in Episode 4.

What Happens in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 4?

Episode 4 kicks off with Jellal interrogating Touka about her real identity, including her love of “White Magic.” We then see Natsu and friends all being somewhat beaten down by the group they’ve been fighting for a few episodes, and even Ezra is completely harmless in the face of these mighty foes. Lucy manages ot escape, though, which is good news.

Ezra waits for night to fall and then manages to escape herself, just in time for a rock to appear from the sea and raise the ship up, making Natsu a lot more comfortable fighting again. We then see Touka once again, and she even goes so far as to drain the energy from Jellal. Well, she tries to do so but gets interrupted by Gajeel. We then go back to Natsu and friends to see Ezra pulling out a big old sword and Wendy casting some impressive magic. Now we’ve got to wait until next week to see what happens in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest on Crunchyroll.

