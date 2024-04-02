How To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Order

There’s no better time to start watching Jujutsu Kaisen than right now, but starting a new show can be confusing, especially when it comes to anime. Fortunately, you can relax, the watch order for Jujutsu Kaisen is much more forgiving than something like One Piece, and we’ve got you covered with not one, but two different ways to enjoy this story right now.

The best Jujutsu Kaisen watch order

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those anime that is best enjoyed in its release order. With only one movie and two seasons, it shouldn’t be difficult to stick to this watch order, and you’ll be rewarded with a story that quickly grips and drags you in before filling out the blank spaces over time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

While the movie is a prequel you don’t need to watch it for any of season one to make sense. That said, it will enhance the experience of season two drastically so we say watch it once you’re finished with the first season. If you have started with the film then you can relax, you haven’t spoiled yourself with anything and can just pick up the anime from season one now.

All Jujutsu Kaisen episodes and movies in chronological order

It’s not uncommon for shows including anime to skip around on the timeline through the seasons, and Jujutsu Kaisen is no exception. Kicking off the show’s second season will take you well into the past, so if you want to experience the story as it would have happened then watching chronologically is the way to go.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 – Episodes 1-5 (Hidden Inventory Arc)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 – Episodes 6 – End (Shibuya Incident Arc)

While this is an acceptable way to watch Jujutsu Kaisen we’d suggest sticking to the release order as the start of season two is not intended to be a jumping-on point for the show. Instead, it is meant to fill out the backstory for major characters you should already know. If you’re doing a rewatch of the show the chronological watch order is a great way to go about it, but for newcomers, stick to what’s easiest.

