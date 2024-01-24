Whether you’re reading the manga or watching the anime, One Piece is a massive tale. There are countless characters and places to keep track of, which is why it’s nice that the story is broken up into arcs. Here are all of the One Piece arcs in order.

All One Piece Arcs in Order

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy’s journey to become the King of the Pirates. He recruits some colorful characters along the way, and they become known as the Straw Hat Pirates. However, getting to the top of the pirate world is no easy feat, as plenty of other characters have goals and ambitions of their own. With all that in mind, here are all of the One Piece arcs in order.

East Blue Saga

Romance Dawn Arc

Orange Town Arc

Syrup Village Arc

Baratie Arc

Arlong Park Arc

Loguetown Arc

Arabasta Saga

Reverse Mountain Arc

Whisky Peak Arc

Little Garden Arc

Drum Island Arc

Arabasta Arc

Sky Island Saga

Jaya Arc

Skypiea Arc

Water 7 Saga

Long Ring Long Land Arc

Water 7 Arc

Enies Lobby Arc

Post-Enies Lobby Arc

Thriller Bark Saga

Thriller Bark Arc

Summit War Saga

Sabaody Archipelago Arc

Amazon Lily Arc

Impel Down Arc

Marineford Arc

Post-War Arc

Fish-Man Island Saga

Return to Sabaody Arc

Fish-Man Island Arc

Dressrosa Saga

Punk Hazard Arc

Dressrosa Arc

Whole Cake Island Saga

Zou Arc

Whole Cake Island Arc

Levely Arc

Wano Country Saga

Wano Country Arc

Final Saga

Egghead Arc

Those are all of the One Piece arcs in order. For those watching the anime, you may have a few arcs missing from this list, but that’s because the One Piece series features plenty of filler. Some of those arcs are better than others, but they’re still not part of the story Eiichiro Oda created in the manga.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.