All One Piece Arcs in Order

Whether you’re reading the manga or watching the anime, One Piece is a massive tale. There are countless characters and places to keep track of, which is why it’s nice that the story is broken up into arcs. Here are all of the One Piece arcs in order.

Frame Jump #10: What One Piece Means To Me. This image is part of an article about all the One Piece arcs in order.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy’s journey to become the King of the Pirates. He recruits some colorful characters along the way, and they become known as the Straw Hat Pirates. However, getting to the top of the pirate world is no easy feat, as plenty of other characters have goals and ambitions of their own. With all that in mind, here are all of the One Piece arcs in order.

East Blue Saga

  • Romance Dawn Arc
  • Orange Town Arc
  • Syrup Village Arc
  • Baratie Arc
  • Arlong Park Arc
  • Loguetown Arc

Arabasta Saga

  • Reverse Mountain Arc
  • Whisky Peak Arc
  • Little Garden Arc
  • Drum Island Arc
  • Arabasta Arc

Sky Island Saga

  • Jaya Arc
  • Skypiea Arc

Water 7 Saga

  • Long Ring Long Land Arc
  • Water 7 Arc
  • Enies Lobby Arc
  • Post-Enies Lobby Arc

Thriller Bark Saga

  • Thriller Bark Arc

Summit War Saga

  • Sabaody Archipelago Arc
  • Amazon Lily Arc
  • Impel Down Arc
  • Marineford Arc
  • Post-War Arc

Fish-Man Island Saga

  • Return to Sabaody Arc
  • Fish-Man Island Arc

Dressrosa Saga

  • Punk Hazard Arc
  • Dressrosa Arc

Whole Cake Island Saga

  • Zou Arc
  • Whole Cake Island Arc
  • Levely Arc

Wano Country Saga

  • Wano Country Arc

Final Saga

  • Egghead Arc

Those are all of the One Piece arcs in order. For those watching the anime, you may have a few arcs missing from this list, but that’s because the One Piece series features plenty of filler. Some of those arcs are better than others, but they’re still not part of the story Eiichiro Oda created in the manga.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

