When Does Loner Life in Another World Release?

A new Isekai is set to arrive later this year when Loner Life in Another World finally makes its on-screen debut. If you’re eager to check out the series the moment you can, then here’s exactly when it will arrive.

Loner Life in Another World will premiere on Oct. 3, 2024, first in Japan before being made available via streaming internationally. Right now there’s no exact release time for the show in the United States, but it will premiere on Japanese broadcast TV at midnight on Oct. 4.

There’s many light novel adaptions arriving this Fall and Loner Life in Another World is one of them. The show is based on the series by Goji Shoji and Saku Enomaru which was first released back in 2018, and there have been 14 volumes released so far. It is unclear how far the show’s first season will get through this story as no episode count has been revealed yet.

Longer Life in Another World is an Isekai where an entire class is transported into a new world to become heroes. While each student has been granted a skill of their choice, the class loner, Haruka missed the selection and by default was given all of the discarded abilities. While these are weak, having access to multiple powers instead of just one has made Haruka a commendable hero.

Information about the show’s English dub is yet to be revealed, however, we do know a lot about the Japanese cast. Here’s a look at all of the names that have been shared so far:

Shuichiro Umeda as Haruka

Asuka Shioiri as Fish Girl

Haruka Shiraishi as Class Rep

Haruna Mikawa as Volleyball Girl B

Hina Suguta as Gal Leader

Hiromu Mineta as Jock A

Kanon Takao as Vice Rep B

Kyouhei Natsume as Nerd A

Mai Kanno as Gal A

Mari Takahashi as Vice Rep C

Maria Sashide as Nudist Girl

Reo Kurachi as Gymnastics Girl

Rika Abe as Vice Rep A

Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Delionquent A

Yuka Iwahashi as Volleyball Girl A

Yuki Nakashima as Gal D

We expect more of the cast to be announced closer to the show’s release, but for now, that’s all of the voices you should expect to hear. Make sure to mark down Oct. 3 on your calendar so you don’t miss Loner Life in Another World when it is finally available to enjoy.

