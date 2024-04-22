Jellyfish Can’t Sleep in the Night Episode Release Dates & Time

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night is one of the most highly anticipated anime original series for 2024’s Spring season and it’s finally here. So that you don’t miss out on any of the story as it unfolds here’s a look at the release dates and times for each episode.

When Does Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night Release?

Image via HIDIVE

The first episode of Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night aired on April 6, on HIDIVE in the United States, and other streaming services around the globe. The show is expected to run for 12 episodes in total, with the last landing in late June.

So that you don’t miss out on any of the action as it arrives here is a look at the release date of each episode in Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night’s first season:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 April 6 Episode 2 April 13 Episode 3 April 20 Episode 4 April 27 Episode 5 May 4 Episode 6 May 11 Episode 7 May 18 Episode 8 May 25 Episode 9 June 1 Episode 10 June 8 Episode 11 June 15 Episode 12 June 22

These are the expected dates for each episode of Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night. Should there be more or less than 12 episodes, or delays impact any of the release dates then this article will be updated to reflect that information.

What Time Do New Episodes of Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night Release?

Each episode of Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night will arrive on HIDIVE at 9 am PT every Saturday throughout its run. The show airs in Japan at 1 am which means it’s the perfect early morning weekend watch for fans in the United States.

If you’ve missed the first few episodes of Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night then don’t fret! You can watch anything that you might have missed on HIDIVE right now.

