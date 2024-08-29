Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 268 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers For Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is on the horizon, and as usual, leaks have already begun to surface online. Here’s what they say will go down.

What Happened Before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 will continue after the battle with Sukuna reached its climax which saw the return of Nobara after being presumed dead for years.

In Chapter 267 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna realizes that he has been tricked by Yuta and that one last finger of his is still out in the wild. We then see that this is in a facility being used by the Jujutsu Sorcerers where Nobara is preparing to deliver a giant blow with Resonance to the King of Curses.

As Nobara deals the giant shot to Sukuna, Yuji follows up with blows of his own vowing to end the fight and concluding the chapter with a giant Black Flash unleashed on his enemy. This is where things left off, and we expect the story will pick up from the same spot when it returns for Chapter 268.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268

According to leaks posted to social media, Chapter 268 will start inside Megumi’s soul. Sukuna’s demands for Megumi to give up and let him take control are cut short as the power of the King of Curses is ripped away with the impact of Yuji’s Black Flash.

Sukuna’s grasp is separated from Megumi’s body as Yuji’s domain crumbles. Yuji stands over the remains of Sukuna and offers him the chance to return to his body and avoid death, but Sukuna instead taunts Yuji not to underestimate him. The last remains of the King of Curses fade away in Yuji’s hands.

Change in perspective to the battlefield where Hakari and Uraume notice Sukuna is gone. Hakari asks Uraume what their plans are, but Uraume says there’s nothing left to do. Hakari cracks a joke as Uraume fades into the wind.

Jump forward in time and we see Yuji and Nobara joking around as Megumi awakes from his sleep. The trio head outside where Megumi and Nobara open letters to them from Gojo. Yuji didn’t receive a letter as he spoke to Gojo in person. Inside Nobara’s letter, there’s no message from Gojo, just information about her mum who while she didn’t know, she never cared about. Megumi’s letter reveals to him that Gojo was responsible for killing his father Toji.

After this, the group rushes out to meet up with Maki and the others. Leaks say the chapter will end with all of the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers meeting up to discuss Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 Official Release

Those are all of the leaks circulating online regarding Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, but the only way to know for sure everything that goes down in the chapter is to read it when it is made officially available.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app on Sept 1, 2024. Fans will be able to read the chapter alongside other recent releases for free, but if you want to binge through the entire story again you’ll need a subscription.

Spoilers can be hindered by translation errors and other major issues, so we suggest checking out the chapter officially when it lands to get the full rundown of where things are headed.

