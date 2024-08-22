Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 267 Recap & Spoilers

Warning This Article Contains Spoilers For Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267. Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shinjuku Showdown Arc is at its climax and before Chapter 267 officially arrives, leaks have begun pouring online spoiling what is set to take place.

Recommended Videos

What Happened Before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267?

Before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267, we saw Sukuna and Yuji battle heat up as the pair exchanged blows leading to the discovery that there’s still one final Sukuna finger out there.

In Chapter 266 Yuji speaks to Megumi’s soul learning about his motivations and convincing him to keep fighting. This leads to his using shadows to fight back against Sukuna in the battle, but ultimately this has done nothing more than anger The King of Curses who is attempting to use his domain expansion.

It remains to be seen how this final finger will factor into the fight, and if it will spoil Sukuna’s ultimate move.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267?

Image via Samzap

According to leaks posted to social media, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 starts with Gojo and Yuta during their bodyswap training talking about who should have Sukuna’s final finger. The pair decide that it won’t be enough to allow Yuta to master Shrine with Copy using the finger, and instead choose to keep it for a different purpose.

Back in the current fight, Sukuna notices Yuji is missing two fingers, not just the one swallowed to transfer into Megumi’s body. It becomes clear to him that Yuta bluffed, and that the finger he fed Rika to learn Shrine was Yuji’s, not his.

Nobara, who is confirmed to have survived the Shibuya Incident enters the room with Sukuna’s final finger and uses Resonance causing major injuries to the King of Curses. Yuji takes this opening to land his Dismantle on Sukuna causing a huge amount of damage, but Sukuna isn’t done yet and strikes back at Yuji.

Sukuna taunts Yuji diminishing his skills and claiming that he’s already surpassed his limits, but Yuji lands a massive shot on Sukuna’s chin and declares it’s time to end the fight. Leaks say that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 will end with Yuji landing a gigantic black flash on Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 Official Release

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 is officially scheduled to release on Aug. 25, 2024, via the Viz Media website. Since leaks can often have errors or be incorrect we’d suggest reading the chapter officially once it is here.

You can check out Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 once it arrives alongside the previous two chapters for free on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app, so there’s no reason not to check out the next part of the story in the way that was always intended.

With only four more chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen left fans have a lot of action to look forward to.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy