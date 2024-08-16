Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 266 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266. Yuji and Sukuna’s conflict is only heating up, and leaks for Chapter 266 suggest things are about to get intense. Here’s what leakers claim will be going down in the next chapter.

What Happened Before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266

Before getting into the leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266, here’s what went down in Chapter 265. This should help set the stage and make the new leaks make more sense.

During Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265, we see Yuji walk Sukuna through memories, showing him places from his past and sharing stories. His goal with these stories was to give Sukuna a better understanding of the characters in his life and how they impacted his upbringing. He expected this to help Sukuna find value in people, but quickly he realized it wouldn’t happen.

Sukuna is unphased and vows to destroy Yuji and everyone he loves. Yuji is left with no choice and says that he plans to kill Sukuna and save Megumi, but he leaves The King of Curses with an offer to return to his body and he’ll spare him.

It’s obvious Sukuna isn’t interested in this dual, and this has set to stage for Chapter 266 to continue the conflict between these two powerful characters.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266

According to leaks shared on social media ahead of release, Chapter 266 will begin with Yuji listening to Megumi’s soul where he explains his goal was to create a new world for his sister. His soul also reveals to Yuji what his dream world would look like including homemade food, clothes, and being with his friends.

The battle begins between Yuji and Sukuna as the King of Curses opens with Hollow Wicker Basket. This technique allows him to defend against Yuji’s domain while the pair engage in a fistfight. Sukuna is angered by Yuji’s disrespect.

Leaks then show a conversation between Yuji and a younger version of Megumi. Back to the battle where Sukuna begins to descend into a shadow on the ground. He is visibly shocked. Yuji uses this opening to land more shots. Sukuna says that he should have the advantage as he’s the best sorcerer but Yuji isn’t phased, he vows to break Megumi free.

Yuji’s claws break off signaling to him that Sukuna’s Cursed Technique is back. Instantly the King of Curses attempts to use his domain expansion but feels something is off. The final page of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 shows Sukuna’s finger tied up in a building.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 Official Release

While leaks can be helpful to get an idea of what is coming, there are often translation issues and other errors that can change the events or meaning of manga. With this being the case we highly suggest you check out Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 when it is released.

Fans can check out Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app when it lands on Aug. 18. When it arrives you’ll be able to read Chapter 266 alongside 265 and 264 for free, but those who want to go back further will require a subscription.

You can binge-read all of the manga so far via Viz Media now.

