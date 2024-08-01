Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 265 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265. Leaks have begun to surface online for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 and here’s what they claim will be taking place when it finally arrives.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 will be entirely dedicated to Yuji and Sukuna discussing the past and providing more insight into Yuji’s life, according to leaks circulating online.

According to leaks shared on social media, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 picks up right where the last left off as Yuji and Sukuna appear in what looks to be a train station seemingly inside Yuji’s domain expansion.

Sukuna realizes what’s going on and asks if this is Yuji’s domain, but he says that he just wants to talk. Yuji starts telling Sukuna about his childhood and why he moved back to Sendai with his grandpa, which leaves Sukuna speechless. Yuji continues walking Sukuna around the city telling him about places from his youth. Sukuna speculates that the pair are inside Megumi’s memories, but then wonders whether they are Yuji’s since he was inside of his body initially. Yuji says it would be a waste to read useless memories.

After doing some fishing, archery, and checking out flowers Yuji continues telling Sukuna about his childhood. Sukuna is frustrated and asks Yuji to get to the point. Yuji says that he thought his role in life was to live and die fulfilling his role, but his feelings have changed. Yuji now believes a person’s role can be anything, the true value of life lies in fragments of memories. He tells Sukuna that he doesn’t like him but human roles aren’t determined at the beginning.

He showed Sukuna visions of his friends so that he may find value in people, but the King of Curses responds by saying he still doesn’t feel anything. Yuji admits that he failed which annoys Sukuna who now thinks that Yuji is showing him pity.

Leaks claim that the chapter will end with Yuji declaring to Sukuna that he will kill him, release Megumi, and if Sukuna returns he will spare his life. This enrages the King of Curses who vows to tear Yuji apart and slaughter everyone he cherishes right in front of him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265

While it doesn’t seem to be the most exciting chapter in recent times, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 will officially be available on Aug. 4. We would suggest checking out the chapter when it is officially released as often early leaks can have translation errors that change the meaning.

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga via Viz Media with the latest chapters completely for free.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy