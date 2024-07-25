Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 265 Release Date & Time

Nobody wants to wait for more Jujutsu Kaisen, and with the cliffhangers, we’ve received lately this rings especially true when it comes to Chapter 265. So you can enjoy the action the second it drops, here’s when Chapter 265 will be released.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 will be released on Aug. 4 in the United States, according to leaks shared on social media ahead of Chapter 264’s release. This means that there won’t be any break week between chapters.

When Chapter 265 is released it will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app as usual. Alongside the upcoming release you’ll also be able to read the two previous chapters, but to gain access to the complete library you’ll need a subscription.

Details of what will be included in Chapter 265 aren’t yet clear, but it is expected to continue the Shinjuku Showdown arc as the Jujutsu Sorcerers continue their battle to take down Ryomen Sukua. We’ll have a better idea of what 265 will look like once Chapter 264 releases on July 28.

Fans can expect leaks to start surfacing on social media in the days ahead of Chapter 265’s arrival, so if you’d like to stay spoiler-free then be sure to take caution when scouring social media during that time.

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues its final arc 2024 proves that it is the best year yet to be a fan of the franchise. While it isn’t clear how much is left of the manga, you won’t want to miss out as new chapters arrive, and when it comes to 265 the date to note down is Aug. 4.

Should there be any changes to the release of Chapter 265 then this article will be updated so feel free to check back closer to the release date.

