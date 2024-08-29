Oshi no Ko is back for its second season, and with the English dub on the way, you’re probably wondering which talented voice actors to expect to hear. While not all have been announced yet, season one has given us insight into what’s to come.
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Oshi no Ko Season 2
Natalie Rial as Kana
Kana Arima is voiced by Natalie Rial. This talented voice-acting star has previously worked on series like Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Assassins Pride, Motto to Love Ru, and Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening.
Jack Stansbury as Aqua
Jack Stansbury is the voice of Aquamarine Hoshino in Oshi no Ko. The talented voice actor is known for his roles in series that include Haikyu!!, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, and additional voices for Kaiju No. 8.
Alyssa Marek as Ruby
The voice of Ruby Hoshino in Oshi no Ko’s English dub is Alyssa Marek. Other shows that you may recognize her voice from include Phantom of the Idol, Shikizakura, Assassin’s Pride, and Shirobako.
Kristen McGuire as Akane
Akane Kurokawa is voiced by anime veteran Kirsten McGuire. You’ve probably heard her voice before in appearances that include shows like My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, Yuri!!! On Ice, and even Attack on Titan.
Oshi no Ko Season 2 Voice Cast
The full English voice cast for Oshi no Ko Season 2 hasn’t yet been revealed, but thanks to the dub for the first season we have a good idea of who to expect will be bringing these roles to life again on screen.
|Image
|Character
|Actor
|Ai
|Donna Bella Litton
|Mem-Cho
|Juliet Simmons
|Miyako
|Christina Kelly
|Taishi
|Ty Mahany
|Gorou
|Jeremy Gee
|Yoriko
|Kelly Greenshield
|Melt
|Bryson Baugus
|Frill
|Annie Wild
|Yuki
|Olivia Swasey
|Kengo
|Adam Gibbs
|Nobuyuki
|Scott Gibbs
|Minami
|Brittany Lauda
|Masaya
|Justin Doran
Should any of these characters have different voice actors then this list will be updated once it is officially announced. Furthermore, once we know other characters and their voice actors that will appear in the English dub they will be added to the list.
Oshi no Ko Season 2’s English dub will preimere on HIDIVE on Sept. 13, 2024. This will be followed by new episodes weekly, so don’t miss out when the dub finally lands.
Published: Aug 28, 2024 08:07 pm