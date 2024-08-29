Oshi no Ko is back for its second season, and with the English dub on the way, you’re probably wondering which talented voice actors to expect to hear. While not all have been announced yet, season one has given us insight into what’s to come.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Oshi no Ko Season 2

Natalie Rial as Kana

Kana Arima is voiced by Natalie Rial. This talented voice-acting star has previously worked on series like Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Assassins Pride, Motto to Love Ru, and Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening.

Jack Stansbury as Aqua

Jack Stansbury is the voice of Aquamarine Hoshino in Oshi no Ko. The talented voice actor is known for his roles in series that include Haikyu!!, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, and additional voices for Kaiju No. 8.

Alyssa Marek as Ruby

The voice of Ruby Hoshino in Oshi no Ko’s English dub is Alyssa Marek. Other shows that you may recognize her voice from include Phantom of the Idol, Shikizakura, Assassin’s Pride, and Shirobako.

Kristen McGuire as Akane

Akane Kurokawa is voiced by anime veteran Kirsten McGuire. You’ve probably heard her voice before in appearances that include shows like My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, Yuri!!! On Ice, and even Attack on Titan.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Voice Cast

The full English voice cast for Oshi no Ko Season 2 hasn’t yet been revealed, but thanks to the dub for the first season we have a good idea of who to expect will be bringing these roles to life again on screen.

Image Character Actor Ai Donna Bella Litton Mem-Cho Juliet Simmons Miyako Christina Kelly Taishi Ty Mahany Gorou Jeremy Gee Yoriko Kelly Greenshield Melt Bryson Baugus Frill Annie Wild Yuki Olivia Swasey Kengo Adam Gibbs Nobuyuki Scott Gibbs Minami Brittany Lauda Masaya Justin Doran

Should any of these characters have different voice actors then this list will be updated once it is officially announced. Furthermore, once we know other characters and their voice actors that will appear in the English dub they will be added to the list.

Oshi no Ko Season 2’s English dub will preimere on HIDIVE on Sept. 13, 2024. This will be followed by new episodes weekly, so don’t miss out when the dub finally lands.

