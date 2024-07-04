When Does the Oshi No Ko Season 2 English Dub Come Out?

Oshi No Ko broke out as one of the most popular anime series debuts of 2023, and it’s making a strong comeback with season 2 in 2024. If you’re wondering when the English dub for Oshi No Ko season 2 will be available, here’s what you need to know.

At the time of writing, there’s no official announcement on when we can expect the English dub for Oshi No Ko season 2. However, based on how season 1 was handled, we can speculate. It’s very likely that the English dubbed episodes will start releasing about a month after the Japanese debut, which means that we should start seeing the English dub on July 31, 2024 at the earliest.

Given that the English dub for season 1 came out just over a month after the Japanese episodes started airing, it’s probably safe to assume that season 2 should follow a similar release schedule.

Of course, this is all just speculation for now, and we’ll update this section as soon as the official announcement is made. But for now, for folks who want to enjoy the second season, you’ll have to make do with the Japanese version (which is fantastic, mind you), which is now streaming on HIDIVE.

For folks outside of North America, the show is also streaming on Netflix.

Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, as the rehearsals for the Tokyo Blade production begin. Aqua is still focused on looking for Ai’s killer, while the rest of the cast struggles with rehearsal schedules and working around the script.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Oshi No Ko season 2 English dub for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series, including the title of the season 2 opening song, which is a banger by the way.

