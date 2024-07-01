What Is the Opening Song for Oshi No Ko Season 2?

Oshi no Ko is back for Season 2 and given the gigantic success that its first season had, specifically for its incredible opening, many are wondering what song will feature at the start next. Here’s everything we know about the opening song for Oshi no Ko Season 2.

What Is the OP for Oshi No Ko Season 2?

Image via Doga Kobo

The opening theme for Oshi no Ko Season 2 is ‘Fatale’ a song by the musical group GEMN. It has been revealed that this group consists of two J-Pop artists, Kento Nakajima and Tatsuya Kitani.

A renowned musician, Kento Nakajima is also known as an actor having starred in Silver Spoon alongside other popular Japanese films. The other side of this group, Tatsuya Kitani is best known for his incredible anime opening tracks that have features in hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

While ‘Fatale’ sounds like it could be a certified banger, it remains to be seen whether it will gain the notoriety that Oshi no Ko Season 1’s opening ‘Idol’ has managed to achieve since it first arrived. ‘Idol’ didn’t just propel Yoasobi’s career into the stratosphere, but it also put Oshi no Ko on the shortlist of best anime openings ever, so there are big shoes for Season 2 to live up to.

While there are similarities, ‘Fatale’ and ‘Idol’ are very different songs, so we don’t expect everyone to be a fan of both. The full version of ‘Fatale’ is not yet available, however, if you want a sneak peak you can hear it in the latest promotional video for the upcoming season.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will premiere on July 3, 2024, with episodes to follow weekly. The series will stream exclusively via HIDIVE. That means if you haven’t yet caught up, you’ve still got time to binge through all of Season 1 before the next chapter gets here.

