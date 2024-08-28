I Parry Everything is finally getting an English dub meaning it’s the perfect time for new fans to give the show a shot. If you’re watching this dub and wondering who you can hear, here’s a look at the complete voice cast.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for I Parry Everything

Sean Patrick Judge as Noor

The main character of I Parry Everything Noor is voiced by Sean Patrick Judge in the anime’s English dub. You may recognise his voice from a variety of shows most recently including Suicide Squad Isekai where he played Peacemaker. Other appearances include Ragna Crimson, Shenmue, and Vinland Saga where he voiced multiple characters.

Annie Wild as Lynne

Annie Wild is a talented voice actor who is relatively new to the anime space. Voicing Lynne in I Parry Everything, Wild has also appeared in Oshi No Ko, Call of the Night, The Demon Girl Next Door, and a handful of other series in the past two years.

I Parry Everything Voice Cast

Image Character Actor Carew Adam Noble Child Noor Brittney Karbowski Dundarg John Gremillion Darken Kyle Colby Jones Deridas III Jay Hickman Gilbert Joe Daniels Goblin Emperor Cyrus Rodas Ines Elissa Cuellar King Clays Luis Galindo Mianne Natalie Rial Noor’s Dad Matthew David Rudd Noor’s Mom / Stella Allison Sumrall Oken John Swasey Rein Houston Hayes Sain Blake Weir Sig Jack Stansbury Young Man Noor Nathan Wilson

That’s the complete cast of I Parry Everything’s English dub which is now available to stream on HIDIVE. If there are any more key players revealed for the show’s dub then this article will be updated.

New episodes of the I Parry Everything dub will be arriving each week, but if you want to get ahead in the story there are plenty of episodes in original Japanese to binge through.

