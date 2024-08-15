When Does the I Parry Everything English Dub Come Out?

I Parry Everything is one of the most popular series running during the Summer 2024 anime season, so naturally some fans have been waiting for an English dub. The good news is that this dub is on the way, and here’s exactly when it will be released.

Image via OLM

I Parry Everything will be getting an English dub, set to premiere on Aug. 29, 2024. Like the Japanese version of the show, fans can stream the dub on HIDIVE, so if you’ve been waiting for the dub this is your time to get in on the action.

The day that the first episode of the I Parry Everything English dub will land on the same day that Episode 9 of the original production will, so if you’ve been watching subbed you’ll be quite a bit further in the story. In fact, there are only three episodes left in the 12-episode run.

There is a silver lining for those fans who only watch dubbed, as you’ll get I Parry Everything action from late August until November. We expect new episodes of the anime will land shortly after the sub which would be around 10 am PT each Thursday. This should not change throughout the season’s entire run.

Hidive isn’t just bringing more English dub action with I Parry Everything, they’ll also be releasing dubs for Oshi no Ko and Jellyfish Swing in the Night throughout the next month, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

I Parry Everything is just one of the many series that is available to stream throughout the 2024 Summer anime season on HIDIVE, and things only look to be getting bigger as new series and dubs for favorites arrive. You can stay up to date with what’s new on HIDIVE by following their official X account.

