I Parry Everything Episode Release Dates & Time

Summer 2024 has no shortage of action anime goodness to enjoy, but one of the most popular choices is turning out to be I Parry Everything. This fresh light novel adaptation is set to dominate the Summer, and so you don’t miss out here’s each episode’s release date.

When Does I Parry Everything Release?

The first episode of I Parry Everything premiered on July 4, 2024, and new episodes have been released weekly since. This will continue through the Summer anime season wrapping up in the middle of September.

I Parry Everything will have 12 episodes in its first run so you’ve still got plenty of action to look forward to. So that you can follow along as it airs, here’s a look at the expected release dates for each of these episodes.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 July 4 Episode 2 July 11 Episode 3 July 18 Episode 4 July 25 Episode 5 Aug. 1 Episode 6 Aug. 8 Episode 7 Aug. 15 Episode 8 Aug. 22 Episode 9 Aug. 29 Episode 10 Sept. 5 Episode 11 Sept. 12 Episode 12 Sept. 19

If any of these episodes are delayed or the release date changes for an unexpected reason then this article will be updated to reflect the change. Feel free to check back later closer to each date to ensure you’re in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of I Parry Everything Release?

I Parry Everything first premieres in Japan at midnight JST on Friday mornings. This means that fans in the West will get their chance to watch the show at 8 am PT on Thursdays. The series is available to stream exclusively via HIDIVE.

While you're watching I Parry Everything there is still plenty more fresh anime to enjoy this Summer.

