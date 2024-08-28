Spy x Family Chapter 104 Release Date Confirmed

Spy x Family returned its focus on the Forger family in the latest chapter of the series after a series of flashback arcs and one-shot stories centered around other characters. So, when can we expect the Spy x Family Chapter 104 to be released?

When Does Spy x Family Chapter 104 Come Out?

Spy x Family Chapter 104 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024. For big fans of the Forgers who want to read the newest chapter as soon as it comes out, you can find a list of release dates in various time zones below:

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

The Spy x Family manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump and Viz Media websites and apps, respectively. The latest chapter can be read for free on the release date but will eventually require a subscription as newer chapters emerge. A paid subscription is needed to read all chapters of Spy x Family, including 104, when it drops.

What Happens in Spy x Family Chapter 103?

Spy x Family Chapter 103 focused on a Forger family outing, as they went to a local lake to see if they could spot a seal named Belle that has become something of a local celebrity. There were no real story advancements in this one-off chapter, showcasing Loid’s ever-changing anxieties and refusal to let his guard down. The chapter also shows Yor’s softer side, as she makes astute observations about Loid that also signal to readers that Yor is more aware of Loid’s true self than she usually lets on.

Overall, Spy x Family Chapter 103 breaks from the tragic flashback arc shown in previous chapters and gives fans a long-overdue story about the Forgers, who haven’t all been together in a chapter for quite some time. Whether this leads into the next big story arc remains to be seen.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Spy x Family Chapter 104

