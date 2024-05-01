Anya smiles between her parents
Will There Be Spy X Family Season 3?

Sam Stone
Published: May 1, 2024

The popular anime series Spy x Family, based on the hit manga series of the same name created by Tatsuya Endo, is at a crossroads. Months after the conclusion of Season 2, fans worldwide are hoping that Spy x Family will move forward with a third season.

Spy x Family follows a secret agent who infiltrates a rival country under the alias Loid Forger and creates a family for himself to build his cover as he gathers information on a major politician. However, Forger is unaware that his wife Yor Briar is a talented assassin while their adopted daughter Anya is a telepath who knows both of her parents’ secrets. Here is what we know about the status of Spy x Family Season 3 and what we should expect next from the franchise.

Is Spy x Family Getting a Season 3?

Anya smiles as her parents draw their weapons

As of April 2024, there has currently been no word that Spy x Family has been renewed for a third season. Comparatively, the second season of Spy x Family was announced before the conclusion of the first season in December 2022. Given the series’ success, which warranted its own spinoff film Spy x Family Code: White in December 2023, a third season renewal is likely, so fans shouldn’t be overly concerned regarding the series’ future at this time.

What may be the cause for a delayed renewal announcement is the production of Code: White, which may have taken up the time and focus of the creative team at Wit Studio and CloverWorks. With both Spy x Family Season 2 concluding and Code: White released the same week in December 2023, the creative team may be taking their time starting on Season 3 after two back-to-back projects to ensure a new season meets fan expectations.

In terms of narrative material, there is still plenty of story left to adapt, with the manga series still publishing new chapters regularly. The first two seasons of Spy x Family have adapted the first nine volumes of the manga, currently leaving four volumes of the story still untouched by the anime adaptation.

Spy x Family
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.