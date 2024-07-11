Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 263 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 is right around the corner, and now leaks have surfaced online teasing fans about what comes next. Here’s what leaks claim will take place.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

According to leaks that were posted to social media ahead of Chapter 263 being officially released, the story starts with Yuta / Gojo’s domain being broken alongside Sukuna’s which allows Yuji and Todo to rejoin the fight.

Todo wants Yuta to continue attempting to hit Sukuna with Hollow Purple regardless of whether he and Yuji are in the blast zone, but Yuta is suffering burnout. It seems that due to the lack of energy, Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique is seemingly over, leaving Gojo’s body face down in the dirt. He wonders how Kenjaku was able to use his technique after a domain expansion. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem Yuta is done yet.

Sukuna launches his first attack landing Black Flash on Todo breaking the Vibraslap and sending him hurling across the battlefield. Despite being broken, Todo can use his Cursed Technique still, allowing Yuji to land a huge blow on Sukuna.

The Battle’s Back On

Yuji continues to strike Sukuna damaging the connection between his and Megumi’s souls. While taking a beating from Yuji, Sukuna is shocked that he can pick the target of his attacks firing dismale at the barrier between the two souls. He then vomits multiple fingers and eats them again.

Hana enters the battle thanks to Todo and prepares to strike Sukuna with Jacob’s Ladder. This act breaks Todo’s Vibraslap completely. There is a flashback that shows Hana speaking to Shoko and Yuta about using Jacob’s Ladder to separate Sukuna and Megumi’s souls, and the final page of the chapter according to leaks shows a maximum power Jacob’s Ladder heading toward The King of Curses.

Another Break Week

According to these social media posts, there will be another break week after the release of Chapter 263, so don’t expect 264 to arrive until late July.

While these leaks seem huge, we would suggest reading the chapter when it is officially made available via Viz Media. Often leaks can be misinterpreted, or outright incorrect, so the best way to experience Jujutsu Kaisen is officially when Chapter 263 lands on July 14.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy