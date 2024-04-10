When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?

Pokemon fans in the US finally got to experience the first 12 episodes of the Pokemon Horizons anime this year. Now, we want to know when we’ll get the next installment of Liko and Roy’s adventures with their partner Pokemon. Thankfully, Netflix and The Pokemon Company have finally given us an answer.

Recommended Videos

How Many Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Are Available in The US?

Currently, American Pokemon fans can watch the first 12 episodes of Pokemon Horizons on Netflix. The US debut of the series was delayed from the originally intended date and has only been available since early March 2024. Even so, that gave fans plenty of time to speed through the available episodes, leaving us eager for more!

Part 1 introduced viewers to our new protagonist, Liko. She begins the journey at school, where she meets her new partner Pokemon, Sprigatito. Liko soon winds up on an adventure when she meets the Rising Volt Tacklers. They rescue her from a mysterious group who seem determined to steal her grandmother’s pendant. She also meets Roy, a young boy who befriends the crew’s Fuecoco and also happens to have a mysterious ancient Pokeball.

When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Come to the US?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Pokemon Company recently announced that US fans will get our next installment of Pokemon Horizons on May 10, 2024. Like the previous episodes, they will be available on Netflix. All of the new episodes will most likely drop on the scheduled release date.

To celebrate the news, Pokemon’s X account shared a quick preview of the new episodes featuring fan-favorite gym leader and influencer Iono. Nidothing also makes an appearance, leaving fans to wonder whether this will be the season when Liko finally figures out her secret identity.

As of now, The Pokemon Company hasn’t confirmed specific details on exactly how many episodes will be included in the Part 2 release of the series on Netflix. Still, we can make some guesses thanks to the fact that the anime has been airing new episodes in Japan for quite some time.

There are already 45 released episodes of Pokemon Horizons in Japan, meaning there’s plenty more ground to cover with the next US installment. Most likely, Part 2 will have a similar episode count to the first release, with somewhere around 12-15 new episodes for fans to enjoy.

Pokemon Horizons Part 2 Summary

Image via The Pokemon Company

After the finale of Part 1 reinforced Liko’s desire to continue her adventure with the Rising Volt Tacklers, Part 2 begins with the next leg of their journey.

Part 2 will follow Liko and the Rising Volt Tacklers as they chart their course for the Galar region. There, they hope to learn more about the mysterious Ancient Adventurer and his team of Hero Pokemon, including the Black Rayquaza that emerged from Roy’s Pokeball. Along the way, they’ll no doubt continue to be plagued by the determined Explorers, who will stop at nothing to get their hands on Liko’s mysterious pendant.

Liko and Roy are still early on in their journey as Pokemon trainers, so we will no doubt also see them continue to grow and learn as they battle alongside Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more