Who Is The Main Character in Pokemon Horizons?

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now available in the US, and fans want to know all about the new main characters in the Pokemon franchise
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Mar 7, 2024 04:26 pm
Liko and Roy in a battle, using their partner Pokemon Sprigatito and Fuecoco
Image via The Pokemon Company

After a longer wait than expected, Pokemon fans in the US can finally watch the first 12 episodes of the new anime, Pokemon Horizons: The Series. This new anime is the first since Ash Ketchum finally became the very best, leaving fans curious about the new main character for the series.

Table of contents

Who is Liko in Pokemon Horizons?

An image of the cat grass Pokemon Sprigatito and its trainer, Liko
Image via The Pokemon Company

Liko is one of the two primary main characters in Pokemon Horizons. Her exact age hasn’t been revealed, but she is a young girl from Paldea, just starting out at a new school in Kanto when the story begins. She meets her partner Pokemon, Sprigatito, in the anime’s first episode.

The first two episodes of the anime focus primarily on Liko’s adjustment to her new life, as well as the mysterious pendant her grandmother gifted her. She is a quiet and reserved young woman who is trying to figure out who she wants to be and how to express herself, quite a departure from the outspoken and (over)confident Ash.

Who is Roy in Pokemon Horizons?

The Pokemon Fuecoco sitting with its trainer, Roy
Image via The Pokemon Company

Roy is the second main character introduced in Pokemon Horizons. His exact age is also unknown at this time, but he seems to be roughly the same age as Liko.

Roy comes into the story in the third episode and later befriends a Fuecoco that becomes his partner Pokemon. He is energetic and adventurous, far more adept at building Secret Bases and throwing stones than being a Pokemon trainer, at least initially. Roy also has a passion for food, particularly spicy food, that reminds me of Brock’s great cooking from the original series.

Will Ash Ketchum Be in Pokemon Horizons?

Image of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu from Pokemon. Pikachu is sitting on Ash's shoulder.
Image via The Pokemon Company

No, Ash will not be in Pokemon Horizons: The Series, at least, not as a main character, and not any time soon.

In an interview about the end of Ash’s journey to become a Pokemon master, an executive involved in the anime stated that he does expect Ash and Pikachu to return to the world of the Pokemon anime eventually. However, it’s clear that the company plans to focus on Liko and Roy as the next generation of Pokemon trainers in the anime and that putting Ash in their paths any time soon would distract from that focus.

The possibility that Ash will eventually make a cameo in the series or even spend some time traveling with Liko and Roy remains open. Still, personally, I’m hoping we get to know some new characters for quite some time before pivoting back to our old, forever-10-year-old Ash.

Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.