Lookism Chapter 517 Release Date Confirmed

It’s taken over 500 chapters, but the truth is finally coming out in Lookism. After a massive chapter last week, though, it’s fair to assume some readers had their minds blown and can’t remember when the next one comes out. Here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 517.

When Does Lookism Chapter 517 Come Out?

A lot of webtoons go on hiatus, while others release once every month. However, Lookism takes care of its readers, dropping on a weekly basis with very few breaks. The next chapter in the series, 517, will arrive one week after the last, at 12 AM KST on August 30, 2024. For those who don’t live in Korea, here’s when it’s set to drop in the United States:

11 AM EST

10 AM CST

8 AM PST

The series is available on Webtoons.com, but it usually takes several weeks for the latest chapters to arrive. Speaking of the latest chapters, it’s a good time to look back at last week’s developments before Lookism Chapter 517 arrives.

What Happens in Looksim Chapter 516?

Despite winning his battle against Daniel, Gun gets apprehended and has to wait as the world begins to turn on Charles Choi. Journalists, police officers, and the public all gather to watch as Choi’s crimes come to light. However, at nearly every turn, he’s able to disprove them. But just as the public starts to turn to his side, the Red Paper arrives and proves that Choi made a loyalty pledge to the Yamazaki, a dangerous clan involved in many illegal activities.

Of course, Charles knows this is going to happen, as he has plans for just about every scenario. However, the big twist comes when Charles jumps off the building he’s been standing on the whole chapter, landing in front of the crowd. It remains to be seen if there’s something else up his sleeve, but for the time being, he’s gone.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 517.

