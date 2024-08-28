One Piece: Here’s Why Luffy Will Always Defeat Blackbeard

Blackbeard has been built up as one of the most important antagonists in the story of One Piece. Of course, since Luffy is the main character and this is a classic adventure story, it is certain that Luffy will ultimately defeat Blackbeard and all other antagonists that stand in his way. But there is something more to this rivalry.

Blackbeard & Luffy: Two Sides of the Same Coin

The importance of Blackbeard and his relationship with Luffy is established from the very moment they meet at the beginning of the Skypiea arc. In Episode 146 of the anime, Luffy and Blackbeard are in sync with their mannerisms, reactions, and personalities as they eat at a bar. Everything they do is almost the same, but there is just one minor difference between the two. It is as if they are mirror images of each other. Luffy thinks the drink is great, but the cherry pie being served is awful. Blackbeard feels the opposite, which triggers them to argue with each other.

This scene highlights how despite their alikeness, the two pirates have some opposing ideals. This time it was about pie, but later in the series, the opposition becomes more apparent.

Later on, Blackbeard talks to Luffy again, and this time, he tells Luffy something he can’t argue with, “The dreams of pirates will never end.” This famous line is said in response to Bellamy and other pirates claiming that the act of dreaming is dead. Luffy quietly stares at him before walking away with Zoro and Nami. It was a comment made to support Luffy after his confrontation with Bellamy, something Blackbeard said with the intent of comradery. Through this line, Luffy and Blackbeard’s relationship is established, making Blackbeard one of the only people who understands Luffy on a deep level.

From their first meeting, Luffy and Blackbeard have grown in tandem, becoming foils of each other. Both pirates are charismatic leaders, gaining allies with like-minded views and becoming stronger with every obstacle they overcome. Both have the dream to be King of the Pirates in a way that separates themselves from others. But just like their difference in opinions on food, they have differences in how they try to achieve that dream.

Blackbeard Will Always Fail

Blackbeard has been singled out as a true rival for Luffy. However, Blackbeard will ultimately lose to Luffy, and it’s not because he isn’t the main character. It all boils down to why Luffy and Blackbeard want to be King of the Pirates and how they go about doing it.

Blackbeard wants to be King of the Pirates because, in true pirate form, he wants treasure, fame, and his own kind of freedom. He’s a dreamer who has idolized Roger and the One Piece treasure, and he wants everything that goes with it. He is more driven by self-centered reasons, only wanting freedom for himself and not caring about what happens to the rest of the world.

Luffy is different. In Chapter 1060 of the manga and Episode 1088 of the anime, Luffy confesses that his real dream isn’t just becoming King of the Pirates but something else, and finding the One Piece is only a catalyst to achieve it. While we don’t exactly know what that dream is, we can guess that it will result in connecting the world and freeing its citizens, as these are themes that have consistently appeared in every arc. But knowing Luffy’s character, it will be something childlike. The leading theory is that Luffy wants a giant party for the world.

But his childlike nature differentiates Luffy from Blackbeard. His true dream and blunt but silly nature are his driving force and the power behind everything he does. This allows him to connect with the world around him and awaken his Devil Fruit, unlocking Gear 5 and his Looney Tunes-like abilities.

It will be Luffy’s childlike essence and natural default to help and not hurt, even if he does not intend to be the hero, that will lead to his victory. It will be a clash of “Me versus We” ideology as Luffy and Blackbeard come head to head in their final fight. Everything will come down to two dreamers fighting for their right to achieve everything that they have been working toward. But the nature behind Luffy’s true dream, something that separates him from Blackbeard, will be what gives the Captain of the Straw Hats the final push to defeat his rival.

