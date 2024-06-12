Will Luffy’s Gear Six Be In One Piece?

Monkey D. Luffy has continued to grow more and more powerful, especially thanks to his Gear 5 power-up. With the constant progression of abilities in One Piece, it does beg the question if there will eventually be a Gear 6. Here’s what we know.

Will Luffy Have A Gear Six?

The short answer is, it’s certainly possible, but the chances of there being a Gear Six are slim.

In the climax of the Wano Arc, Luffy was able to awaken his Devil Fruit, the Nika-Nika no Mi, and gain the powers of the Sun God Nika. Thanks to these cartoonish abilities, Luffy defeated Kaido and now serves as one of the strongest characters in the world of One Piece. He’s not invincible, since he can only able to keep that form for a few minutes, but Gear Five is an incredibly powerful form for Luffy.

Given how Luffy seems to power up every few arcs and as we approach the endgame of the series, it’s plausible that Luffy can unlock a hypothetical Gear Six. However, the likelihood of that seems slim. In the world of One Piece, an awakened Devil Fruit is considered a Devil Fruit’s strongest and most potent form. Even previous antagonists like Rob Lucci received a noticeable power bump when they awakened their full abilities. Nothing so far has indicated that there is an even higher plane beyond an awakened Devil Fruit, though there are some questions surrounding certain abilities of figures like the Five Elders and if those are awakened Devil Fruits or something else entirely.

That being said, as we get further and further into the Final Saga, there is a chance that Luffy will also receive some additional power-up to combat threats like Blackbeard and the Five Elders. It may not be Gear Six, but there is an avenue for Luffy to become stronger. The Nika-Nika no Mi is a Zoan Devil Fruit, which allows its user to shift into three different forms – A human form, a human-beast form, and a beast form. Luffy’s rubbery characteristics are indicative of a human-beat form, but it’s unclear if his Gear 5 transformation into Nika is a part of that human-beast form or if he has yet to fully transform into his beast form.

It’s all a bit unclear, but if Luffy is going to receive an additional power-up and unlock Gear Six, expect it to be if/when Luffy realizes that his Devil Fruit is a Zoan type and not a Paramecia type.

