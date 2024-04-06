How Long & Where Spy x Family Code: White Is in Theaters?

A decade ago, it would have been a miracle to see an anime get a theatrical release, but now with its increasing popularity in the West, anime feature films are becoming more commonplace. Spy x Family Code: White is the latest anime to get a theatrical release in the West, and here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch it.

Recommended Videos

Where Is Spy x Family Code: White Playing?

Spy x Family Code: White is receiving a general release at most major movie theater chains. Whether it be an AMC, Regal, or Cinemark, there’s a good chance that there’ll be a few screenings of Spy x Family Code: White the weekend it releases, April 19, 2024. A subbed and dubbed version of the film will be available, so check which version you want to see before purchasing your tickets. Nothing is more disappointing than buying a ticket for the movie but realizing it’s subbed after solely watching the dub.

The film is also going to receive an IMAX release here in the United States for one week only, which is an even rarer occurrence. Last year the only anime feature film to get an IMAX release was The Boy and the Heron, so if you want to see the Spy x Family Code: White on the biggest screen possible, consider going to an IMAX screening of it, though it wasn’t filmed or animated with IMAX in mind. Just be aware that, at least in my area, the vast majority of screenings are for the version with English subtitles, so bring your reading glasses. There are some dubbed screenings of it, but they’re not common.

If you don’t want to go to a theater and would rather wait for a digital release, it will probably be a few months before the film heads to digital platforms. When it does, it most likely will premiere on Crunchyroll before making its way elsewhere, if at all.

How Long Is Spy x Family Code: White?

Most major ticketing sites list Spy x Family Code: White running for approximately one hour and 50 minutes. This is including the length of the credits, so the actual film will probably run closer to one hour and 45 minutes. There won’t be any difference in length for either the subbed or dubbed version of the film.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to watch Spy x Family Code: White!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more