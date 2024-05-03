Jujutsu Kaisen: Domain Expansions, Explained

Fighting-centric anime usually have a unique power system that shapes the laws of the world. The defining technique in Jujutsu Kaisen is the Domain Expansion, which can be a bit complicated to understand. Here’s an explainer for Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Recommended Videos

What Are Domains & Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image via Toho

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, every Sorcerer uses cursed energy and abilities. When cursed energy is being utilized properly, a Sorcerer will manifest an Innate Domain. This is an inner sanctum of sorts that reflects the person’s powers, abilities, and personality within their mind. The Innate Domain can’t be seen by other people, and most people are unaware of their own. But once a Sorcerer is aware and can utilize it, they have the potential to expand their abilities.

Expanding a Domain allows Sorcerers to move the Innate Domain into the real world. While Sorcerers will need to use huge amounts of cursed energy and have mastery over it to achieve a Domain Expansion, each one is unique to the user, reflecting their abilities. But only the highest level of Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits can achieve complete Domain Expansions, leaving lower-level cursed energy users to use incomplete ones.

Related: Is There a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date & Time?

The Rules of Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via Toho

Domain Expansions work like a barrier that traps an opponent within. The Sorcerer who triggered the Domain Expansion will not only have complete control of the environment but will also get exponential growth in their abilities, giving them the chance to get a guaranteed hit on their opponent. However, if the timing isn’t right or the user is injured, the Domain Expansion becomes a last-ditch sacrificial effort due to the toll it takes on the body and soul.

Because of how much it takes to trigger this technique, most Sorcerers can only do it once a day However, there are a few exceptions, such as Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna.

While coming up against a Domain Expansion sounds like a death sentence, there are ways of countering it. The best way is with a Domain Clash, which is when someone trapped in a Domain Expansion releases their own Domain and tries to overpower the one they are trapped in. Users can also use this technique to find holes in their opponent’s Domain to escape. Holes inside the Domain can be fortified from the inside, but doing so makes the outside of the Domain more vulnerable to attacks.

And that’s everything to know about Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more Jujutsu Kaisen content, find out if Season 2 of the anime will make it to Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more