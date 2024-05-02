Will Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Season 2 Be On Netflix?

One of the biggest anime series in the world currently is Jujutsu Kaisen, adapting the manga series of the same name by Gege Akutami. After Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wrapped on Crunchyroll in December, fans are wondering if the season will be available to stream on Netflix in the near future.

Since the series premiere in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen has been licensed for international streaming through Crunchyroll, which also produces the foreign language-dubs of the hit franchise. This licensing agreement has led Jujutsu Kaisen to appear on a variety of streaming platforms worldwide as audiences follow the show’s story telling of a long-standing secret war between sorcerers and evil curses. Here is the streaming status of Jujutsu Kaisen and the availability of its second season on Netflix, more specifically Netflix U.S.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Be on Netflix?

The answer to whether Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is streaming on Netflix is a surprisingly complicated one, veering into yes-and-no territory due to the licensing complexity. Broadly, yes, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix, but only in certain territories and countries, rather than being universally available worldwide on the platform. Countries that have Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 available on Netflix include Japan, South Korea, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

For those in the United States, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is not available to stream on Netflix, leaving Crunchyroll as the only streaming platform that currently has the season available in America. However, Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole does have a prominent presence on Netflix U.S., with the first season and prequel anime movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, both added to the region’s streaming library on May 1, 2024. There are currently no announced plans to eventually add Season 2 to the platform in the United States at this time.

