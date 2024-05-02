Gojo smiles wearing sunglasses
Category:
Anime & Manga

Will Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Season 2 Be On Netflix?

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|
Published: May 2, 2024 03:02 am

One of the biggest anime series in the world currently is Jujutsu Kaisen, adapting the manga series of the same name by Gege Akutami. After Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wrapped on Crunchyroll in December, fans are wondering if the season will be available to stream on Netflix in the near future.

Recommended Videos

Since the series premiere in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen has been licensed for international streaming through Crunchyroll, which also produces the foreign language-dubs of the hit franchise. This licensing agreement has led Jujutsu Kaisen to appear on a variety of streaming platforms worldwide as audiences follow the show’s story telling of a long-standing secret war between sorcerers and evil curses. Here is the streaming status of Jujutsu Kaisen and the availability of its second season on Netflix, more specifically Netflix U.S.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Be on Netflix?

Sukuna about to expand his domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The answer to whether Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is streaming on Netflix is a surprisingly complicated one, veering into yes-and-no territory due to the licensing complexity. Broadly, yes, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix, but only in certain territories and countries, rather than being universally available worldwide on the platform. Countries that have Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 available on Netflix include Japan, South Korea, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

For those in the United States, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is not available to stream on Netflix, leaving Crunchyroll as the only streaming platform that currently has the season available in America. However, Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole does have a prominent presence on Netflix U.S., with the first season and prequel anime movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, both added to the region’s streaming library on May 1, 2024. There are currently no announced plans to eventually add Season 2 to the platform in the United States at this time.

Post Tag:
jujutsu kaisen
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Kaiju No 8 Episode 4 Release Date and Time Confirmed
Kaiju no 8 kafka
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kaiju No 8 Episode 4 Release Date and Time Confirmed
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 2, 2024
Read Article Is There a One Piece English Dub Schedule for 2024? Answered
One Piece gear 5 luffy
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There a One Piece English Dub Schedule for 2024? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 2, 2024
Read Article Will There Be A Sand Land Anime Season 2?
Beelzebub smiles in front of the tank
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be A Sand Land Anime Season 2?
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kaiju No 8 Episode 4 Release Date and Time Confirmed
Kaiju no 8 kafka
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kaiju No 8 Episode 4 Release Date and Time Confirmed
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 2, 2024
Read Article Is There a One Piece English Dub Schedule for 2024? Answered
One Piece gear 5 luffy
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There a One Piece English Dub Schedule for 2024? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 2, 2024
Read Article Will There Be A Sand Land Anime Season 2?
Beelzebub smiles in front of the tank
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be A Sand Land Anime Season 2?
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 1, 2024
Author
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.