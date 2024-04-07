Category:
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Jujutsu Kaisen

There's plenty of familiar voices.
Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series today, and that amount of hype is somewhat thanks to the talented cast of voice actors bringing this manga to life. Here’s a look at who these actors are and where you may know them from.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji holds up his hand

Adam McArthur as Yuji Itadori

Jujutsu Kaisen’s main character Yuji Itadori is voiced by Adam McArthur. In the realm of anime, this is probably the voice actor’s most iconic role but you may recognize him from My Hero Academia or Tokyo Avengers as well. He’s also had appearances in The Simpsons and Ark: The Animated Series.

Anne Yatco as Nobara Kugisaki

Anne Yatco the voice behind Nobara is best known for her work on the ultra-popular game Genshin Impact. Of course, that’s not all, she’s also appeared in anime hits like Devilman: Crybaby, Beastars, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway.

Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojo

The main man Satoru Gojo is voiced by veteran voice star Kaiji Tang. You’ve definitely heard this voice before. From Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Boruto, and even Shinkai’s latest hit Suzume, Tang has worked on a lot of quality anime productions.

Robbie Daymond as Megumi Fushiguro

Robbie Daymond is known mostly for his participation in Critical Role, the ultra-popular Dungeons and Dragons series. Of course, he is also the voice of Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he’s even been Peter Parker in the past for the animated Spider-Man series.

Jujutsu Kaisen English Voice Cast

Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji
Screenshot via Crunchyroll
  • Allegra Clark as Maki Zenin
  • Amber Lee Connors as Mei Mei
  • Anjali Kunapaneni as Yuki Tsukumo
  • David Vincent as Kento Nanami
  • Erica Mendez as Urame
  • Jamieson Price as Dagon
  • Kayleigh McKee as Yuta Okkotsu
  • Keith Silverstein as Mechamaru
  • Landon McDonald as Noritoshi Kamo
  • Laura Post as Mai Zenin
  • Lex Lang as Suguru Geto
  • Lucien Dodge as Mahito
  • Marie Westbrook as Hanami
  • Matthew David Rudd as Panda
  • Michael Sorich as Jogo
  • Nicholas Roye as Toji Fushiguro / Junpei Yoshino
  • Ray Chase as Choso / Ryomen Sukuna
  • Ryan Bartley as Shoko Leiri
  • Sarah Anne Williams as Ui Ui
  • Tara Sands as Momo Nishimiya / Utahime Lori
  • Xander Mobus as Aoi Todo / Toge Inumaki
