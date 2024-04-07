Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series today, and that amount of hype is somewhat thanks to the talented cast of voice actors bringing this manga to life. Here’s a look at who these actors are and where you may know them from.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Jujutsu Kaisen

Adam McArthur as Yuji Itadori

Jujutsu Kaisen’s main character Yuji Itadori is voiced by Adam McArthur. In the realm of anime, this is probably the voice actor’s most iconic role but you may recognize him from My Hero Academia or Tokyo Avengers as well. He’s also had appearances in The Simpsons and Ark: The Animated Series.

Anne Yatco as Nobara Kugisaki

Anne Yatco the voice behind Nobara is best known for her work on the ultra-popular game Genshin Impact. Of course, that’s not all, she’s also appeared in anime hits like Devilman: Crybaby, Beastars, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway.

Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojo

The main man Satoru Gojo is voiced by veteran voice star Kaiji Tang. You’ve definitely heard this voice before. From Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Boruto, and even Shinkai’s latest hit Suzume, Tang has worked on a lot of quality anime productions.

Robbie Daymond as Megumi Fushiguro

Robbie Daymond is known mostly for his participation in Critical Role, the ultra-popular Dungeons and Dragons series. Of course, he is also the voice of Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he’s even been Peter Parker in the past for the animated Spider-Man series.

Jujutsu Kaisen English Voice Cast

Allegra Clark as Maki Zenin

Amber Lee Connors as Mei Mei

Anjali Kunapaneni as Yuki Tsukumo

David Vincent as Kento Nanami

Erica Mendez as Urame

Jamieson Price as Dagon

Kayleigh McKee as Yuta Okkotsu

Keith Silverstein as Mechamaru

Landon McDonald as Noritoshi Kamo

Laura Post as Mai Zenin

Lex Lang as Suguru Geto

Lucien Dodge as Mahito

Marie Westbrook as Hanami

Matthew David Rudd as Panda

Michael Sorich as Jogo

Nicholas Roye as Toji Fushiguro / Junpei Yoshino

Ray Chase as Choso / Ryomen Sukuna

Ryan Bartley as Shoko Leiri

Sarah Anne Williams as Ui Ui

Tara Sands as Momo Nishimiya / Utahime Lori

Xander Mobus as Aoi Todo / Toge Inumaki

