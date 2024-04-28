Sukuna sitting on throne
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 259 Release Date

You won't have to wait long.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Apr 28, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are gearing up for the manga’s next release, Chapter 259, and due to holidays in Japan, there will be a break week. So that you’re in the loop, here is exactly when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 will be released.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 Release?

Yuji holds up his hand

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is expected to arrive on May 12 and will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website or Shonen Jump App. Leaks for the chapter are expected to surface online days before, late on May 8.

The good news is that this time there is only one break week so you won’t have to wait too long to see what happens next in the battle against Sukuna. It’s not atypical for Jujutsu Kaisen to go on break, especially as we get closer to the end, but you can rest assured knowing Chapter 259 is on the horizon.

This next release is expected to pick up right in the heat of battle where Chapter 258 left off, and there’s nothing more we want than that. The manga each week continues to approach its boiling point, literally.

As it reaches its climax it’s anyone’s guess how much more Jujutsu Kaisen we have left. If you haven’t yet caught up to the action then you can read every chapter so far up to Chapter 258 via Viz Media with a subscription. While the three most recent chapters are available to read for free, you will need to go premium if you want to venture back through the back catalog.

While it does seem set in stone that May 12 will see the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259, if there are any changes then rest assured that this article will be updated to reflect that news. In the meantime, mark it on your calendar and start counting down the days.

