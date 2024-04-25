Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 258 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258. After a week of waiting Jujutsu Kaisen is finally back as the battle against Sukuna rages on. Here’s everything that spoilers have revealed for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

According to leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 starts off explaining how using Black Flash can activate Reverse Cursed Technique and heal its user. This being the case, Sukuna hasn’t been able to heal back because of Yuji’s onslaught of attacks. The narrator explains that the Black Flash attacks from Yuji landed right between Megumi and Sukuna’s souls.

Sukuna unleashes his first attack of the chapter, activating his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine. This domain expansion is shrouded with black sparks and it is slashing everything nearby.

The Game Plan

We then get a flashback of Yuji, Choso, Shoko, and others talking about using RCT in the battle against Sukuna. Choso explains that he doesn’t have to worry about cursed energy consumption when using the ability as he possesses a special body that can convert blood into cursed energy. Going further, he says that if Yuji swaps souls with his remaining comrades he can learn their powers too. Choso asks for Yuji to be paired with someone who can use RCT when doing Body Swapping Training.

This is why Yuji has the powers of Sukuna, his body remembers the abilities of a Special Grade spirit. The group now plans to let Yuji use soul swap on them to gain their powers starting with Kusakabe with the goal of him learning simple domain. Ui Ui reveals that in the time to prepare for Gojo’s battle against Sukuna Yuji will only have time to swap with two people and urges them to choose wisely.

The Battle Rages On

Back on the battlefield, Yuji uses a simple domain to protect himself. He then noticed Sukuna’s domain was incomplete, which would allow him to survive for a short time. We then find out from the narrator that Sukuna can’t keep up his domain forever, nor can he catch Maki inside since she doesn’t have cursed energy. The domain will collapse in 99 seconds.

Sukuna’s dismantle continues to ravage the battlefield as the gang attempts to endure, but Yuji gets caught resulting in his foot being completely cut off. Yuji thinks they outlasted the domain as the slashes stop, but Sukuna prepares to blast down one of his signature moves, flames, and that’s where spoilers suggest the chapter will end.

As always, these early leaks can often have translation errors, so expect some differences when the chapter officially arrives.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 will officially arrive on April 29 and will be available to read for free via Viz Media. Leakers say there will be a break week following its release so expect to sit on this cliffhanger for a while.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more