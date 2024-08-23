Empyreal Cabinet Chapter 3 Release Date Confirmed

With so many manga series ending and new ones coming out, readers might want to give a chance to Empyreal Cabinet, which will release Chapter 3 soon. Here’s where you should expect it to drop.

When Is Empyreal Cabinet Chapter 3 Coming Out?

Chapter 3 of Empyreal Cabinet should release on Thursday, September 5, deviating from the series’ standard schedule. This is likely due to the sheer size of the previous two chapters. Chapter 2 was an outlier, with a grand total of 92 pages, but this huge number will most likely slow down as the series continues.

Empyreal Cabinet can be read officially through Shueisha’s Manga Plus, and all current chapters can be read for free. Some of the chapters might become restricted to membership users in the future as the series advances. As the manga is serialized in Shonen Jump+, which has a somewhat irregular release schedule, we can’t accurately predict when we’ll be getting Chapter 4 and onward.

The manga is drawn and written by Fumiji Yuba and tells the story of a world where humans mastered the arcane and became spellcasters, eventually founding the namesake Empyreal Cabinet. The Cabinet works to maintain the peace in society and deal with arcane crimes, but Toya Tatsumori from the 3rd Division Chubu Region Task Force notices a conspiracy inside the Cabinet and starts his personal investigation.

Here’s the Recap of Empyreal Cabinet Chapter 2

During Chapter 2, Toya raided the Kito Group’s Headquarters and retrieved the sacred sword, at his cousin’s request. During this dangerous mission, he discovered Dragonhide in the warehouse, which finally gave him the answers he was looking for. The talisman seals used to ward off Balebeasts are nothing but counterfeits, as the actual material is being thrown into the black market. This explains the sudden increase in beasts’ appearances.

As Toya tests how effective those counterfeits actually are, the answers are revealed directly to us, as we see a huge Balebeast emerging next to the city in the closing scenes. Once Chapter 3 of Empyreal Cabinet releases, we’ll most likely see how they’ll deal with this and many other possible dangerous cases that are emerging through Yashima.

