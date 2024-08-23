Centuria Chapter 20 Release Date Confirmed

Julian’s journey will continue in the next chapter of Tohru Kuramori’s dark fantasy manga. However, with so many series running at the same time, it can be hard to keep track of all the various release dates. Here’s the confirmed release date of Centuria Chapter 20.

When Does Centuria Chapter 20 Come Out?

While some series have a bi-weekly or even monthly release schedule, Centuria doesn’t make its audience wait around for the next batch of pages. So, since the last chapter of the manga, Chapter 19, arrived on August 19, 2024, in Japan, the next one will arrive one week later, on August 26. Here’s when the chapter will drop in different time zones:

12 AM JST

11 AM EST (August 25)

10 AM CST (August 25)

8 AM PST (August 25)

Manga Plus is home to the English translations of Centuria, and the service makes the six latest chapters of the series available to read for free. That means there’s no reason to skip Centuria Chapter 20 – unless there are still people out there who don’t know what happened in Chapter 19.

What Happens in Centuria Chapter 19?

Anvar comes face to face with Arkos, who has the king’s power and is looking to take down Julian. While clearly at a disadvantage, Anvar doesn’t back down, using the oaths she swore to the kingdom and the children to give her confidence. Arkos refuses to hold back, however, unleashing brutal attacks on Anvar until she’s unable to stand.

This triggers a flashback sequence where Anvar remembers how Julian, Diana, and Titi helped her deal with her trauma. So, despite being knocked down by an opponent she knows she can’t beat, she gets back up, ready to fight again because she knows she’s the only thing standing between this monster and the kids she’s grown to love.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Centuria Chapter 20.

