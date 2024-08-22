Will there be Darwin’s Game Season 2? Whether you caught the first season when it originally started back in 2020 or only recently discovered it and are hungry for more, you’ll want to know.

Will There Be Darwin’s Game Season 2?

As it stands, the answer isn’t a no, but it also very much isn’t a yes, either. While there’s been nothing confirmed yet, which is frustrating for fans, there’s also nothing to say it isn’t happening. One of the main indications of any potential second season is how much manga is left to adapt. There are over 120 chapters of the Darwin’s Game manga, which means that there is still a lot of material, over three-quarters of it, that hasn’t been turned into an anime.

The main other factor is its success. It’s hard to get actual figures on how many people watch a specific anime unless someone decides to release those figures, and that’s not a common practice. It’s also unclear what companies would consider a success anyway or whether they count a show with a long tail in the same way as one with a short tail. So, we can’t say one way or another, but we can guide you to the manga.

Which Darwin’s Game Chapters Should You Read After the Anime?

If you’re coming from the anime and want to read the manga because waiting is the worst and nobody should suffer like that, then you’ll generally want to pick things up from Chapter 29. This helps cover the ending of the anime and also means you’ll be prepped for what’s going forward. However, it’s also worth noting that the manga has a fair bit of story that the anime doesn’t actually cover.

That means you’ll do well to read from the beginning. While there’ll be a fair bit of stuff you’ve already seen, you’ll also discover more about some of the characters and the general setting, which can help enrich your experience as you move into new territory after Chapter 30 in Darwin’s Game.

And that’s whether there will be Darwin’s Game Season 2.

Darwin’s Game is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

