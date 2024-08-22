Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re after the Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8 release date, then, traveler, you’re in the right place. We’ve got everything you need to know about Fairy Tale 100 Years Quest, which is mostly the date.

The Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest episode 8 release date is August 25th. So far, the series has been more or less what Fairy Tail fans could hope for, with it being more Fairy Tail. It’s been a little too focused on Natsu specifically, in our opinion, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be happy watching it. It’s hard to deny the appeal of the classic adventure anime at this point, and it’s got to be counted as a classic by now, right?

What Happened in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 7?

Having successfully taken down the Water Dragon God, which caused Natsu to very nearly lose control, the gang all get a chance to catch their breath a bit. They spend time reflecting on what actually happened and then start to understand why everything went down the way it did. Basically, Mr. Water Dragon God was really sad about stuff and threw a tantrum because men will do anything instead of going to therapy.

The group then continued their journey for a bit, got into some escapades, and perhaps most interestingly, found out that someone called Elkis looked a lot like Ezra. Things finish off with everyone just sort of chilling out in the new town, although they also stumble across a guild called Fairy Nail, so perhaps we’ll find out more about what’s going on next time on Crunchyroll.

