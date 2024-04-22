Sukuna King of Curses
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 528 Release Date and Time

Only a few more days.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Apr 22, 2024

Another Chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is on the way, and it is expected to be another big step in the story of Yuji, Sukuna, and the rest of the Jujutsu world. You won’t want to miss this so here’s a look at the release date and time for Chapter 258.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 will arrive on April 28 at 7 am PT. That means you’ve got a few more days to catch up before the next chapter takes the story to a whole new level. Like every new Chapter, 258 will be available to read online for free via Viz Media when it arrives.

After an absolutely massive chapter that was Jujutsu Kaisen 257, we’re expecting something big, but perhaps with fewer reveals than we just got. Still, as the battle against Sukuna rages on, it shouldn’t be a chapter that you can afford to miss. Early expectation is for things to pick up right from Yuji’s last big attack, so you just know no frames are going to be wasted in Chapter 258.

It isn’t exactly clear when Jujutsu Kaisen will end, but given the pace we are progressing, it doesn’t seem that there is long left. With that being the case, expect peak fiction each week until it finally is over, whenever that may be.

You can read all of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga on Viz Media with a subscription, however, the three newest chapters will always be readable for free. This is very handy for those actively keeping up with the story as you can get away with reading as new chapters drop without needing to subscribe.

If you’re desperate for more Jujutsu Kaisen in the interim then you can binge all of the anime right now, including the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll.

