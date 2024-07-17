Plus-Sized Elf Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

With two episodes down, the third entry in the Plus-Sized Elf anime is on the horizon, so here’s the release date for the next installment.

Recommended Videos

When Is Plus-Sized Elf Episode 3 Coming Out?

The third episode of Plus-Sized Elf will release on HIDIVE and Apple TV+ on Friday, July 19. HIDIVE is an anime streaming service available both on its own and through Prime Video.

What Is Plus-Sized Elf About?

Image via Sentai Filmworks.

Plus-Sized Elf is the story of Elfuda, an elf who gains weight during her time in the human world after developing a love of junk food such as French fries. Although Elfuda wants to return to her world, she needs to lose weight to do so. She enlists the help of osteopathic massage therapist Naoe Tomoatsu to help her on her mission.

Written and illustrated by Synecdoche, Plus-Sized Elf was originally serialized in Comic Gum from 2016 until 2020. The series was then briefly self-published before being returning in 2021 in Akita Shoten’s Dokodemo Young Champion as Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping!. The original manga’s chapters were also called “appointments,” a reference to Elfuda’s check-ups with Tomoatsu.

Produced by Elias, Plus-Sized Elf is directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro, who is also known for his work on Soul Link and Legend of the Galactic Heroes. The episodes are relatively short, with the first two episodes not exceeding 12 minutes.

How Plus-Sized Elf Is Being Received

Reactions to Plus-Sized Elf has been a bit mixed so far. On Reddit, fans of the original manga have been annoyed about the anime’s lack of fidelity to the source material, with its fan-service getting called out specifically. They also note that some characters seem to be skinnier in the anime than in the manga. One person even complained about the oddly short episodes.

That being said, those same Reddit users did notice that the anime does a good job of condensing the content of Plus-Sized Elf, and that the voice acting is good.

Plus-Sized Elf is available to stream now on HIDIVE and Apple TV. Episode 3 releases on July 19.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy