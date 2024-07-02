Plus-Sized Elf Release Date, Trailer, and More

Plus-Sized Elf is a long-running Japanese ecchi (or sexualized) manga series that has developed an impressive following since it debuted almost ten years ago. Fans of the hilarious manga have new reason to celebrate with the announcement of an anime adaptation coming soon.

When is the Plus-Sized Elf Anime Coming Out?

Plus-Sized Elf will release in Japan on July 6th. However, it may be a little tricky for other audiences to catch the show, as it will be streamed exclusively on AMC’s anime streaming service HIDIVE, which specializes in trending and classic titles (and offers a free trial).

The Plus-Sized Elf anime is produced by Elias animation studio, and is directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro. Additional production staff includes Katsuyuki Satou (character designs), Yuki Takabayashi (series composition), Takayuki Yamaguchi (sound direction), and Cheru Watanabe (music), according to Crunchyroll.

What is Plus-Sized Elf About?

Plus-Sized Elf is a unique manga that focuses on one of the most unusual topics ever seen in the genre: weight loss. The main character of the story is Elfuda, an elf who journeyed to the human world and gained a substantial amount of weight due to a newfound love of junk food, especially French fries.

This presents a serious dilemma for Elfuda, whose new size prevents her from returning to the elf world – simply put, she can’t fit through the portal that will take her home. To that end, she seeks the help of Tomoatsu Naoe, a dietician with an affinity for helping mythical creatures who are also in dire need of losing weight.

Even though the series is often played for laughs, it also addresses the real life issue many people face of not only losing weight but actually keeping it off. Elfuda’s dilemma is chronicled through two volumes of the original manga, Plus-Sized Elf and Plus Sized Elf: Second Helping, giving the new anime plenty of material to draw from.

Plus-Sized Elf releases in Japan on July 6th, and will stream exclusively on HIDIVE.

