Why Owning Manhattan’s Jonathan Nørmølle Got Fired

Dubbing himself the “next generation of real estate” due to his youthful approach to selling, Jonathan Nørmølle ended up getting fired by Serhant Real Estate founder Ryan Serhant at the end of Owning Manhattan. If you’re wondering just why Jonathan Nørmølle got fired on Owning Manhattan, here’s what you need to know.

Why Jonathan Nørmølle Got Fired on Owning Manhattan

During Owning Manhattan, Nørmølle’s behavior, which included being rude to a listing agent, arriving to a showing late, and other such behavior. Things came to a head when he went on a podcast, where he belittled and insulted his fellow agents, including a newer agent named Savannah Gowarty, whose expertise he questioned.

Serhant addressed the podcast with Nørmølle and ordered him to apologized for Savannah. While Nørmølle did take Gowarty to a coffee shop to apologize, his attempt didn’t come off as sincere. Additionally, since the podcast was part of Serhant Studios, he was accused of misusing resources. This led to Serhant terminating Nørmølle and the agent’s exit from Owning Manhattan.

How Jonathan Nørmølle Reacted to His Firing



According to Bustle, Nørmølle is still working New York real estate at a company called Highline Residential, where he runs the “Next Gen Team.” He’s also working as a model, having signed with Elite Models Miami.

Following the end of the season, Nørmølle told the Daily Mail that he was purposefully attempting to get fired by Serhant in an attempt to void his contract. “I went in on Ryan with all these things,” Nørmølle said, “and he got upset enough to fire me on TV, and instantly these contracts were completely void.”

Serhant, for his part, has said that he was disappointed about what happened with Nørmølle and having to fire him from Owning Manhattan. He hasn’t, as of this article’s most recent updated, addressed the claims that Nørmølle was purposefully trying to get fired.

Owning Manhattan is available now on Netflix.

