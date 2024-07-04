House Of Villains Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Spoilers, and More

House of Villains is coming back for Season 2, with more reality TV stars you love to hate. But who’s entering this time and when can you watch the spectacle unfold? Here’s House of Villains Season 2’s release window, cast, spoilers and more.

House of Villains Season 2 has been confirmed for fall 2024, though E! has yet to divulge this show’s exact release date. Season 1 began airing on October 12, 2023, and finished on December 21, so I’d expect Season 2’s schedule to be pretty similar.

Cast List for House of Villains Season 2

All of House of Villains‘ cast are taken from other reality TV shows, so last year we got Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules and Jonny Fairplay from Survivor. E! has revealed the show’s cast, another ten reality TV stars who are competing to be the show’s ultimate supervillain. Here’s who’s appearing in Season 2.

Camilla Poindexter – Bad Girls Club: Las Vegas

– Bad Girls Club: Las Vegas Jessie Godderz – Big Brother 10

– Big Brother 10 Kandy Muse – RuPaul’s Drag Race 13

– RuPaul’s Drag Race 13 Larissa Lima – 90 Day Fiance 6

– 90 Day Fiance 6 Richard Hatch – Survivor: Borneo

– Survivor: Borneo Safaree Samuels – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

– Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

– The Real Housewives of New Jersey Tiffany “New York” Pollard – Flavor of Love 1

– Flavor of Love 1 Victoria Larson – The Bachelor 25

– The Bachelor 25 Wes Bergmann – The Real World: Austin

A few of those names might jump at you. Larissa Lima, who featured in 90 Day Fiance Season 6, became famous for he somewhat divisive behaviour, which continued outside the show. Back in 2022 she took heat for blocking ‘ugly people’ on Instagram, though I suspect she’s doing exactly what she needs to do to stay in the limelight.

Then there’s Richard Hatch (not the one from Battlestar Galactica) whose alleged behaviour goes blocking people on social media. The Survivor contestant was, amongst other things, accused of domestic assault and, later, charged for tax evasion. Tiffany “New York” Pollard is also returning from Season 1, after failing to make it into the finals.

All of these stars are going to be put through the wringer, with a range of trials from the challenging through to the repulsive. One of Season 1’s final events had contestants choosing from a menu that included Lambs Brain Pie and Bull Testicles.

Last season’s winner was decided by a surprise jury vote, and it may be that the contestants go in expecting that. But chances are E! is going to shake things up, just to keep these villains on their toes. And that’s House of Villains Season 2’s release window, cast, spoilers and more.

This article is a work in progress and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

