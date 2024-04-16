Mahito Jujutsu Kaisen domain expansion
Screenshot via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Over?

You're in luck.
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024

With its popularity, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly awaiting more content and this has people wondering exactly how much is left. Furthermore, is the story already over? Well, here’s everything to know about how much is left of the Jujutsu Kaisen story and what the manga’s current status is.

Recommended Videos

Is the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Over?

Nanami Jujutsu kaisen
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

No, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is not over, and as far as the anime goes it won’t be ending anytime soon. With two successful seasons that have landed the show in the Guinness World Records book, we’d expect Jujutsu Kaisen will adapt much more of its manga source material that as of right now has not been completed.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is expected to finish sometime in 2024, there is no set date for this to happen yet. In fact, at the rate the story is progressing, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if concluding things led into 2025. For perspective, as of Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime has adapted over half of the story we’ve received in manga form, but there is much more to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will adapt the Culling Games Arc from the manga, and logically that would suggest a fourth season would pick up the next arc from there. So fans of the anime should at the very least expect two more seasons of the show—if not more.

The good news is that if you don’t want to wait for the anime you can always read the manga to get ahead of the herd and learn where this epic story is heading. Most of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is available to own in English and if you’re looking to jump in after Season 2 of the anime we suggest picking up Volume 16 and starting from Chapter 138.

Post Tag:
jujutsu kaisen
