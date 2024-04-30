One Piece Chapter 1114 Release Date and Time

One Piece is nearing its conclusion and the closer we get the more hype there is for each new manga chapter. So you don’t miss out, here is what to know about when One Piece Chapter 1114 will be arriving.

When Does One Piece Chapter 1114 Release?

One Piece Chapter 1114 will be arriving on May 12, 2024, at 7 am PT. That means you’ve only got a few weeks to wait before it’s finally here. Fans should expect leaks to start arriving online in the days prior to its release.

Due to public holidays in Japan, there will be a break week before Chapter 1114 arrives, but that should give you enough time to catch up on anything you have missed. The chapter will be released via Shonen Jump across Japan but can be read for free via the Viz Media website in the West. You’ll also be able to enjoy the two chapters prior for free, but if you want to read through the whole collection then you’ll need a subscription.

Chapter 1114 will continue the Vagapunk storyline we’ve seen roll out across the Egghead Arc so far. If you missed out on Chapter 1113 you can check out a quick recap here to catch you up to speed. We’ve still got quite a bit of One Piece to go before it’s all done, but as we approach the end each week continues to be more important than ever.

While you wait for this chapter to arrive you can binge through all of One Piece so far on Crunchyroll and Netflix in some regions. While we know when Chapter 1114 will be here, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a break after its release. Eiichiro Oda is known for taking time off with little notice, and as the manga nears completion this will likely happen more often than before. Rest assured Chapter 1114 is still on schedule.

