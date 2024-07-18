A screenshot from 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 2
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Published: Jul 18, 2024

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is a new summer anime out this season. This romance anime focused on cosplay and had a solid first two episodes. So, when can we expect 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 to be released?

When Does 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 Come Out?

A key visual for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 19, 2024. The series is currently only available to stream on HiDive. The anime streaming service has subscriptions that start at $4.99 a month and has a lot of popular anime this season besides this romance anime, such as the second season of Oshi no Ko and the new series I Parry Everything. The last episode of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ended with the introduction of Mikari Tachibana, a model who joined the school where the anime takes place as a transfer student. The introduction came with the revelation that Mikari had been Masamune’s friend from childhood and still has a crush on him to this day.

The series seemingly has all the makings of what makes a slice-of-life and romance anime great. Its premise is akin to that of the hit 2022 anime My Dress-Up Darling, with its focus on cosplay as well as romantic tension between the two main characters. With Episode 2 introducing new and exciting relationships into the mix, fans have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming episode.

Here is when you can expect 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 to be released in various time zones:

  • PDT: Friday, July 19, 6:30 AM
  • EST: Friday, July 19, 9:30 AM
  • CST: Friday, July 19, 8:30 AM
  • BST: Friday, July 19, 2:30 PM

So, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction‘s third episode is confirmed to be released on Friday, July 19, in the U.S. and will be available to stream on HiDive.

