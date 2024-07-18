2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is a new summer anime out this season. This romance anime focused on cosplay and had a solid first two episodes. So, when can we expect 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 Come Out?

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 19, 2024. The series is currently only available to stream on HiDive. The anime streaming service has subscriptions that start at $4.99 a month and has a lot of popular anime this season besides this romance anime, such as the second season of Oshi no Ko and the new series I Parry Everything. The last episode of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ended with the introduction of Mikari Tachibana, a model who joined the school where the anime takes place as a transfer student. The introduction came with the revelation that Mikari had been Masamune’s friend from childhood and still has a crush on him to this day.

The series seemingly has all the makings of what makes a slice-of-life and romance anime great. Its premise is akin to that of the hit 2022 anime My Dress-Up Darling, with its focus on cosplay as well as romantic tension between the two main characters. With Episode 2 introducing new and exciting relationships into the mix, fans have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming episode.

Related: Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Here is when you can expect 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 to be released in various time zones:

PDT: Friday, July 19, 6:30 AM

EST: Friday, July 19, 9:30 AM

CST: Friday, July 19, 8:30 AM

BST: Friday, July 19, 2:30 PM

So, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction‘s third episode is confirmed to be released on Friday, July 19, in the U.S. and will be available to stream on HiDive.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy