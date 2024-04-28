One Piece Chapter 1113 Recap & Spoilers

Following last week’s return, One Piece is still setting the stakes for what’s to come and is getting ready to drop some huge revelations that could potentially alter the rest of the series. Here’s what happened in the latest entry, chapter 1113.

What Happened in One Piece Chapter 1113?

Chapter 1113 begins where we left off, with Mars entering Punk Records and discovering the transponder snail he believes is responsible for Vegapunk’s transmission. He is preparing to crush it. First, he remarks on what Punk Records actually is: the remainder of Vegapunk’s massive head, preserved in a massive container, housing all of his knowledge.

We then cut to Syrup Village where Kaya, Merry, and Usopp’s friends are all preparing to listen to Vegapunk’s broadcast since they don’t have a visual transponder snail. A large part of Chapter 1113 actually cuts to various parts of the world, showing us how people are preparing for Vegapunk’s broadcast. Some people are eagerly awaiting it, others are casually listening to it, and some have it on as background noise.

Mars crushes the transponder snail only to realize that the entire lab is full of transponder snails and the one he crushed wasn’t the real one. Due to the huge amount of transponder snails littering the lab, Mars flies into a rage and alerts the other Elders that he failed to stop the broadcast. Mars speculates that while he may not know what Vegapunk has to say, it’s likely that it has something to do with Ohara’s research, which they thought was erased all those years ago.

As Vegapunk’s broadcast begins, the Elders aggressively do whatever they can to stop the chaos on Egghead. Nusjuro is about to attack Bonney, but Sanji intercepts him and delivers a kick right to his face. Nusjuro turns into his full yokai form and bites Sanji, but with some help from the Giants, Bonney has enough time to use her Devil Fruit powers to become a giant herself and begin to fight Nusjuro.

Meanwhile, Saturn makes it to the Labosphere and launches an assault against all of the Straw Hats there, especially Robin, whom he recognizes as a survivor of Ohara and tries to blitz through all of the Straw Hats to race to Punk Records. Nami orders everyone to protect Robin, with everyone attempting to do so. Mars, through some form of telecommunication, questions whether or not he should just obliterate all of the lab to stop the broadcast, but someone tells him (it’s unclear if this is Saturn or Warcury) that he can’t. If the lab is destroyed, then no one will be able to create the Mother Flame, whatever that may be.

As all of this is happening, Vegapunk’s broadcast confirms a few things. One is that he is officially dead. The broadcast was set to automatically begin when Vegapunk’s heart stops, so unless there’s any tomfoolery taking place, Vegapunk is dead. Some people mourn his loss, like the residents of the Sabaody Acrhipegalo, while others are pissed that he’s dead, like Morgans and Caesar Clown, but mostly for selfish reasons.

Vegapunk assures people he’s not concerned with people’s motivations or reasons as to how he died so as not to condemn the people responsible for his death. What’s important is that he wanted to share the findings of his research once he met his end, which is the shocking revelation the chapter ends on – the world is sinking into the ocean.

There’s a lot more to be said about what this revelation means and how it can shape the world of One Piece, but I’ll hold off on analyzing it further until the next chapter. That said, it does raise plenty of questions. Does this relate to any of the research from Ohara? What is Vegapunk’s basis for this hypothesis? Who else knows about it? Needless to say, the next chapter will have a lot to analyze, as we may finally get answers to several year-long mysteries.

And that’s what happened in One Piece Chapter 1113. Come back in two weeks for the next recap and summary!

