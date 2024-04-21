One Piece Chapter 1112 Recap & Spoilers

One Piece is back from its sudden three-week break with Chapter 1112 to continue the chaos that is the Egghead Island climax. Here’s what happened and we’ll discuss whether or not this is a good One Piece chapter or not.

What Happened in One Piece Chapter 1112?

Chapter 1112 begins with Saint Nusjuro continuing to run around Egghead disabling the Pacifistas attacking the navy surrounding the island, openly stating that giving Jewelry Bonney more authority than the Five Elders over the Pacifistas is an act of rebellion that needs to be eliminated. All of the Five Elders are highly active in this chapter, with each one of them trying to stop the chaos that erupted on Egghead.

Saint Mars tries to find the source of Vegapunk’s broadcast, getting the assistance of the traitorous York in locating where the broadcast is coming from. Eventually, Mars deduces that it’s coming from a transponder snail in Punk Records, the island’s library. Saturn has somehow made his way up into the Labosphere, with his legs gripping the side of the cliff that the Thousand Sunny is on.

As for Warcury and Peter, the two of them are trying to stop Luffy from escaping with the giants by launching an all-out assault on them. Peter, now with his head reattached to his body, attempts to suck Luffy, Dory, and Broggy into his mouth. But Luffy, still with his Gear 5 powers, throws a building into his gaping maw to stall him. This drains Luffy of his last remaining strength, but after a quick bite of rations from the giants, he has enough strength to attack Warcury with a Gum-Gum Red Axe. Even then, it hardly harms Warcury, who shrugs it off and leaves Luffy in searing pain.

While Luffy is attempting to escape, the rest of the Straw Hats are all finding their own escape methods. Franky and Bonney team up with the giants to secure a path to the sea while defeating some of the vice-admirals sent after them. As for Nami, Chopper, Usopp, Brook, and Robin, while they’re waiting for Zolo, Sanji, and Jinbei, they learn two facts that will make their escape a bit more complicated.

First, Stussy, the rouge CP0 agent revealed to be working with Vegapunk, confirms to a still-injured Kaku that she’s staying behind to ensure that the Straw Hats can escape by deactivating the barrier surrounding the Labosphere the second they’re about the escape, ensuring her own capture and/or death. That may not even matter, though, since even with a coup de burst, the Thousand Sunny would plummet from the Labosphere and crash into the ground, killing the crew. Edison ensures the Straw Hats that they’ll make it to the sea before jumping from the Labosphere and colliding with the barrier.

It all may be for naught though, as the Five Elders begin to close around the Straw Hats. As the chapter ends, we see Nusjuro intercept Franky and Bonney at the shore. Saturn climbs his way to the Labosphere and reaches Sunny and Mars, in human form, discovering the location of Vegapunk’s transponder snail.

Overall, this chapter was mostly the setup for the Five Elders now confronting the Straw Hats directly. Given their immortality and how even a Gear 5 Luffy was unable to make a dent in any of them, it seems virtually impossible for any of them to stand a chance against the Elders. They’re going to have to find some way to escape, but there’s a chance that the Straw Hats or their allies may not come out of this unscathed. After waiting for three weeks, it doesn’t exactly live up to the anticipation and is an odd note to return on, but it still makes Chapter 1112 a solid, if unremarkable, chapter of One Piece.

And that’s what happened in Chapter 1112 of One Piece! Come on back here next week for another recap as the series continues with its Final Saga.

