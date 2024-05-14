Super Cube Anime Release Window, Cast, Plot & More

Super Cube looks to be another visually stunning anime that I can’t wait to add to my ever-growing watchlist. Let’s find out when we may finally get a chance to start watching this show and all of the currently known details about it.

When Does the Super Cube Anime Release?

Currently, according to its IMDB database entry, there is a release window set for 2024 with little further detail beyond that. It seems they may need to polish down the sharp edges of this cube before it’s ready for everybody’s viewing pleasure, but we can only hope to see more details about a proper release date in the upcoming months.

Who Is Starring in the Anime?

Image by Shuiluo Sheng Sheng

Much like its release date, there are no confirmed voice actors for the Super Cube anime. As more details about the anime adaptation of this popular manhwa come to light, we’ll be sure to update this page with any breaking cast additions.

What Is Super Cube About? – Plot Details

Super Cube follows the adventures of Wang Xiaoxiu, an ordinary Chinese boy who is about to get into something rather extraordinary. After getting on the bad side of a local group of no-gooders, he discovers a mysterious metal box, a Super Cube if you will, that grants him some extraordinary powers. It also puts him in good favor of a Goddess, leading to some interesting dynamics.

No matter if you’ve never read or heard of the series in your life or you’ve been waiting patiently for this adaptation to hit the screen, it seems like we’ve got a little while to go before this one is fully cooked and ready. Either way, I’m eagerly anticipating how they bring this manhwa to life and will be waiting patiently to give it a watch.

Super Cube will be available to stream in 2024.

