Will There Be a Haikyu Season 5?

The best-selling sports manga series Haikyu!!, created by Haruichi Furudate, has been adapted into a popular anime series. After premiering in 2014, the series has been on an extended hiatus since the conclusion of Season 4. In the interim, fans are wondering if there will be a Haikyu!! Season 5.

For the unfamiliar, Haikyu!! follows a group of students as they progress from middle school to high school, all while immersing themselves in the increasingly competitive world of volleyball. The fourth season ended in the middle of the Tokyo Nationals as protagonist Shoyo Hinata and his friends competed in a high-stakes national high school volleyball tournament. With over 100 chapters left unadapted by the anime series, here is if Haikyu!! will get a fifth season.

Is Haikyu Getting a Season 5?

Screenshot via Production I.G.

While there certainly are plans to conclude Furudate’s manga story in the anime medium, this will not be done with a conventional television series as had been the case with the first four seasons. Instead, the story will be concluded through two anime films rather than continuing the series with a fifth season. The first of these films, titled Haikyu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle, was released in Japan in February 2024, with much of the anime series’ voice cast reprising their fan-favorite roles.

Crunchyroll, which has all four seasons of the anime series available to stream in North America and a number of international territories, acquired the international distribution rights for Haikyu! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle. In the United States, the film will receive a limited theatrical run this May. Currently, there has been no announced release date for Haikyu! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle as a streaming title or home video release in North America. Similarly, there has been no confirmed release date for the second and final Haikyu! film, officially closing out the story.

For those waiting for the future of Haikyu!!, stay tuned – though there will be no Season 5, the story it’s telling is poised to finally be completed.

