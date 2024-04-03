There’s a lot of Haikyu!! to enjoy but for a newcomer, things can quickly get confusing. The anime has multiple seasons, movies, and OVAs so if you’re not looped in you could wind up quickly on the wrong path. To make sure that doesn’t happen here’s the best watch order.

How to watch Haikyu!! in order including movies

There are multiple ways that you can go about watching Haikyu!! depending on the time you have and what your intentions are. But this is the best watch order for the series that we have found.

All of the Haikyu!! films aside from the latest, Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is optional. These first four films simply recap the events of season one and season three so if you’ve got the time to watch the whole season then there is no reason to watch the films.

Furthermore, the OVAs aren’t entirely necessary, however, they do a great job at building out the world and are short enough that most people should be able to squeeze them in. Here’s the order we suggest you watch in.

Haikyu!! Season 1

Haikyu!! The Arrival of Lev! (OVA)

Haikyu!! Quest Picture Drama (OVA)

Haikyu!! The Movie 1: The End and the Beginning (Recap of Season 1)

Haikyu!! The Movie 2: The Winner and the Loser (Recap of Season 1)

Haikyu!! Season 2

Haikyu!! Vs Akaten: Failing Grades (OVA)

Haikyu!! Season 3

Haikyu!! Betting on the Spring High Volleyball (OVA)

Haikyu!! The Movie 3: Genius and Sense (Recap of Season 3)

Haikyu!! The Movie 4: Battle of Concepts (Recap of Season 3)

Haikyu!! The Path of the Ball (OVA)

Haikyu!! To The Top Season 4 Part 1

Haikyu!! Land vs. Sky (OVA)

Haikyu!! To The Top Season 4 Part 2

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump

There’s still one last movie to set to join this watch order that will complete the anime’s run. Instead of doing one final season, the anime is getting a set of finale films starting with Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, so expect news on the end to come soon.

